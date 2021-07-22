AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Shares of AVAV opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $1,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock worth $11,158,495. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

