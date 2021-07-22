Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $10,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

