Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital started coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$34.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,268.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.30. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.