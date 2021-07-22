Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.37

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

