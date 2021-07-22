Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) versus Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Head-To-Head Review

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Group and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Group N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -897.23% N/A -75.19%

This table compares Agile Group and Gaucho Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Group $11.63 billion 0.42 $1.53 billion $15.57 4.01 Gaucho Group $640,000.00 44.59 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

Agile Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agile Group and Gaucho Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agile Group beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides property management services including a gross floor area of 374.8 million square meters, as well as residential properties, rental apartments, schools, and clubhouses services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and community retail malls. Further, it provides hazardous waste treatment, water treatment, domestic waste-to-energy, and solid waste treatment services; ecological landscape, decoration, design consulting, environmental protection, construction, and real estate construction management services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform. The company was founded by Scott L. Mathis on April 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

