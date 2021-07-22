Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

AGYS opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

