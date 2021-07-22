Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 3.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. 2,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,850,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

