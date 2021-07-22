Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

