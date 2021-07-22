Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.