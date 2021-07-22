Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.
Air Canada stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
