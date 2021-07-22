Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACDVF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.