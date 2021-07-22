Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $30.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.