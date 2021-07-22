Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

