Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

