Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
