Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

