AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 5,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

About AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.