Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $195.79 and last traded at $194.93, with a volume of 9934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

