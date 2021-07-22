Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $543.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

