Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €222.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €232.42 ($273.43).

ALV opened at €207.60 ($244.24) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €214.64.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

