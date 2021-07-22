Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

