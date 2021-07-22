Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKNO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

