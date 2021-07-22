Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TKNO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.