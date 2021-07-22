Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKNO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

