Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.84. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

