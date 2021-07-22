Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Up 1.4%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s share price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 963,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,495,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.