Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

