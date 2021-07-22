Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.93. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

ACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

