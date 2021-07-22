Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPRQ opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.