Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.43% of Universal Technical Institute worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

