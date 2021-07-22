Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4.44 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 416.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

