Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.92% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,656,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

