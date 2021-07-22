Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 34,608 Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vitru were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $403.52 million and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VTRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

