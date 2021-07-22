Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,854 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

