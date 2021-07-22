Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.42 $612.20 million $0.64 17.75 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amcor and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 5 3 0 2.22 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.88% 20.36% 5.84% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amcor beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

