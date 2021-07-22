AMEPAY Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $42,560.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00140827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,793.84 or 0.99559163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

