American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $284.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.