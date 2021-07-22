Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 97,490 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,092. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

