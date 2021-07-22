Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.41 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.