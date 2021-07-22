Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $22,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.