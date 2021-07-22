Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $35.18 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,333,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

