Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,288 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

EXP opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

