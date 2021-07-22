Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,768 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

RWX opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

