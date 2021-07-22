Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $224,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $13,464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 341.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,262 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

