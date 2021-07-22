Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 885,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

