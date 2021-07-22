Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 589 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $387.00 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.