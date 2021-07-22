Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07.

