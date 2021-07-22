Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 63,013 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.47% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $142,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,048,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

