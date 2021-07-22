Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $172,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 50,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,929,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 275,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $442.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

