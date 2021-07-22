Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 24,947 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of The Clorox worth $121,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $841,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Clorox by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

