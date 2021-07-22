Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,958 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $133,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.