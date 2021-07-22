Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $147,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

