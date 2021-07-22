Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $116.24 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $116,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

